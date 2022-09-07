Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

EDI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 25,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

