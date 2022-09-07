Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
EDI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 25,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.