Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.32. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VABK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

