Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.32. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.
Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 13.15%.
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
