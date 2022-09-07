Vidya (VIDYA) Price Tops $0.13

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $938,660.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,005,360 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

