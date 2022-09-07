Vesper (VSP) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Vesper (VSP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Vesper has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $79,439.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002468 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002462 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00877755 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016310 BTC.
Vesper Profile
Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,353 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Buying and Selling Vesper
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars.
