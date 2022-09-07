Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of VRA remained flat at $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 518,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

