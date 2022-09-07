Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.19. 952,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,561. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.20.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $2,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

