Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Down 5.3%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €59.08 ($60.29) and last traded at €62.20 ($63.47). Approximately 400,750 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.68 ($67.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €77.67 and its 200 day moving average is €83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.