Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after buying an additional 445,424 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,075,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

