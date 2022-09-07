Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

