Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.06% of McDonald’s worth $16,568,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.70.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $258.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,938. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

