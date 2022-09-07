Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $9,006,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.