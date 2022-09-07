Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $30,098,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. 694,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,720,035. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

