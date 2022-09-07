Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 306,106 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.13% of ServiceNow worth $9,074,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $11.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 476.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

