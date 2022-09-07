Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.34% of Bank of America worth $24,369,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bank of America by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 30,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,909,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.