Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 30,181,146 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.88% of Cisco Systems worth $20,568,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 416,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,319,460. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $186.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

