Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $109.71. 132,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

