Validity (VAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.87 Million

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $7.87 million and $106,693.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00008951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,660,506 coins and its circulating supply is 4,656,169 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

