Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 9.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. 119,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,926,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $43,312,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

