Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
Universal Store Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About Universal Store
