United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.71. 51,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

