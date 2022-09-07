Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $15,088.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

