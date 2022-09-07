Unido EP (UDO) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $888,500.16 and $46,314.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00871154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.
Unido EP Coin Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
