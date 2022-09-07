Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $69,399,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.42. 11,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,719. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

