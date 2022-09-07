UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

PATH opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

