UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in UiPath by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,202 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 287.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 178,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

