Trumpcoin (TRUMP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $867.00

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

