Truist Financial Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $25.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.