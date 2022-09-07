Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

