Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.