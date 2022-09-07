Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,950,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.28. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

