The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,269 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.10% of New York Times worth $84,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in New York Times by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 1,271.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

New York Times Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE NYT opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. New York Times’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.