The Hain Celestial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,196 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 921% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 69,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. 25,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

