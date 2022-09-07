The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Sell

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEXAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. Atos has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.