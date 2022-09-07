Tether Gold Trading Down 1.5% This Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $417.49 million and approximately $207,304.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,693.51 or 0.09012482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,790.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00136089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023417 BTC.

XAUT is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

