Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Up 4%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.86. 63,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 189,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $97.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,981,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,215,452.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,123,021 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,480,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,514.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,624,239 shares of company stock worth $6,980,244 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

