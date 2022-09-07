Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 48,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 461,767 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $32.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Terex Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

