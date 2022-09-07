TEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,682.00 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. TEN has a market capitalization of $504,495.89 and $11,682.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEN has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
TEN Profile
TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.
TEN Coin Trading
