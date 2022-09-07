Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $25.11. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 17,481 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.