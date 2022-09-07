Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMSNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

