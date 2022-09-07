TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TELUS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. TELUS has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 244.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 225,975 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

