Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

