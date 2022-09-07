Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.34. 234,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,803. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.