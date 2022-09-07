Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $2.62 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,282,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,692,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,900. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

