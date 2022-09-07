Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 315,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $426.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

