TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $14.74

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.46. TaskUs shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 10,157 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on TaskUs to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.