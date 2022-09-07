Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $34,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.