T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 42,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 183.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

