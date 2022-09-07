sUSD Price Tops $1.01 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $98.87 million and $54.69 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023474 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 97,987,966 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

