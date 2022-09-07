Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,091. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

