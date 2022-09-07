Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.49

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Read More

